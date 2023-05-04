Football: Frankfurt shock Stuttgart to advance into German Cup final

Berlin (Germany), May 4 (IANS) Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind with three second-half goals and overpowered a resilient Stuttgart 3-2 in the German Cup semifinal and advanced with a hard-fought win.

Stuttgart controlled the opening stages on home soil and got rewarded with 19 minutes gone when Josha Vagnoman’s cutback pass allowed Tiago Tomas to beat Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp with a powerful shot on Wednesday night.

Frankfurt tried to respond before the break, but the Eagles lacked accuracy in front of the target, while Stuttgart missed the chance to extend the lead as neither Silas Katompa Mvumpa nor Vagnoman could overcome Trapp.

Frankfurt came out with guns blazing and levelled the scores six minutes into the second half as Randal Kolo Muani’s excellent build-up work found Evan Ndicka, who drilled the ball from close range into the centre of the goal.

The visitors completed their comeback four minutes later when Daichi Kamada made it 2-1 after unleashing a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

Things went from bad to worse in the 75th minute after Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow fouled Kolo Muani inside the area. The Frenchman stepped up and converted the subsequent penalty into the top right corner.

Determined Stuttgart kept fighting and reduced the deficit out of the blue in the 83rd minute as Enzo Millot’s deflected shot caught Trapp flat-footed.

The hosts pressed frenetically for another goal even though Borna Sosa was sent off for his second bookable offense in the 86th minute. Frankfurt’s defense stood firm, however, and secured the last ticket for the final.

The Eagles next face defending champions Leipzig in the German Cup final at Berlin’s Olympia Stadium on June 3.

“It was an exciting closing period. Stuttgart pinned us in the back. We are very delighted that we were able to come from behind after halftime. A big compliment to the boys,” said Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner.

