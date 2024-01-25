HomeWorldSportsFootball: Manchester City sign Argentina starlet Claudio Echeverri from River Plate

Football: Manchester City sign Argentina starlet Claudio Echeverri from River Plate

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

London, Jan 25 (IANS) English Premier League winners Manchester City on Thursday confirmed they have signed Argentinean starlet Claudio Echeverri from River Plate for an initial fee of around 12.5 million pounds (almost 16 million U.S. dollars).

The reigning European and Premier League champion confirmed the 18-year-old has agreed a contract until the end of June 2028, although he will spend the next 12 months with River Plate before moving to England in January 2025.

A creative attacking midfielder, Echeverri has been compared to players such as Pablo Aimar and even Diego Maradona, thanks to his close control and ability to beat players with the ball at his feet, reports Xinhua.

He made his first team debut with River Plate in June 2023 and has impressed with the Argentinean Under-17 team, scoring 13 goals in 23 appearances.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
U19 Men's World Cup: All-round Australia thrash Zimbabwe for a dominant win
Next article
La Liga: Cup hangovers, referee controversy to influence weekend games (Preview)
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In