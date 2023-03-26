scorecardresearch
Football: Mexico boss Cocca urges patience before Jamaica duel

By News Bureau

Mexico City, March 26 (IANS) Mexico manager Diego Cocca has called for patience as he seeks to instil a winning mentality in his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cocca marked his debut in the dugout for Mexico’s national men’s football team last Thursday by overseeing a 2-0 away victory over Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League, reports Xinhua.

The result left Mexico top of Group A with two wins and a draw from their first three games. El Tri will have the chance to move further ahead when they host Jamaica at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

“We are going to get things wrong sometimes. Not everything will turn out how we want it after just three or four days of training,” the 51-year-old said. “But I want an iron-will conviction about what I want to achieve. Later we will talk more about tactics, technique and strategy.”

Cocca was named Mexico manager in February, replacing compatriot Gerardo Martino, who departed after the team failed to progress beyond the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar ended a run of seven consecutive World Cup editions in which Mexico reached the last 16.

Cocca said he had grown accustomed to criticism from fans, but added it would not prompt him to change his plans for the team.

“We [in Mexico] have 140 million technical directors, but on this side, I want to convey to the people that our way of playing is very clear; we want to make the team grow, day by day; game by game,” he added.

–IANS

bsk

