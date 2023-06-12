scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: PSV Eindhoven name Peter Bosz new head coach as van Nistelrooy steps down

By Agency News Desk

The Hague (the Netherlands), June 12 (IANS) Dutch soccer club PSV Eindhoven appointed Peter Bosz as their new head coach on Monday, with the 59-year-old Dutchman signing a three-year contract.

Bosz succeeds Ruud van Nistelrooy, who decided to step down by the end of May, “due to a lack of support within the club.”

Without Van Nistelrooy, PSV Eindhoven managed to secure second place in the Eredivisie, the Dutch top league, behind champions Feyenoord, with which PSV qualified for the preliminary round of the Champions League.

According to PSV’s director of football Earnest Stewart, Bosz was the “absolute dream candidate”. The former Dutch international is a coach known for the attacking style of play of his teams, reports news agency Xinhua.

As a head coach, Bosz was at the helm of Dutch Eredivisie clubs Vitesse, Heracles Almelo and Ajax.

He reached the Europa League final with the Amsterdam outfit and then continued his career abroad, at Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique Lyonnais, where he was fired in October last year.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash
Next article
FIDE World Cup: Young Indians Gukesh, Pragg join Carlsen, Humpy and Ju Wenjun in lineup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIDE World Cup: Young Indians Gukesh, Pragg join Carlsen, Humpy and Ju Wenjun in lineup

Sports

Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash

News

Why 'The White Lotus' is a very hard act to follow for Jennifer Coolidge

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots aim for second straight win against Golden Eagles UP (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Breach of privacy: Venugopal hits back at MoS Chandrasekhar

News

Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu movie 'Eagle' set for Sankranti 2024 release

Sports

No other top-class Indian cricketer has been treated as bafflingly as Ashwin: Gavaskar

Sports

Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal to lead Indian challenge in Squash World Cup in Chennai

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar CM says his govt allotted 150 acres for AIIMS but Centre rejected it

News

Demon Slayer Season 3 finale will be an extended 70-minute episode

News

A role is a role, the script remains my hero, says Kajol about her OTT debut

News

Harry Styles pauses concert to help fallen fan

News

Director obsessed with hitting John Wick from different angles: Keanu Reeves

Health & Lifestyle

New wound-healing ink repairs cuts with a 3D-printing pen

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-origin US entrepreneur's AI algorithm can spot healthiest sperm

News

Prateik Babbar joins cast of Indian-Uk production 'Lioness'

Technology

Consumers lost $330 mn to SMS scams in US in 2022: Report

Technology

Nasdaq to acquire financial services software company Adenza for $10.5 bn

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US