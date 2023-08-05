scorecardresearch
Football: Real Madrid deny Florentino Perez will stand down as club president

Real Madrid deny Florentino Perez will stand down as club president
President of Real Madrid Florentino Perez attends the 63rd Golden Ball ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Dec. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Jack Chan/IANS)

Madrid (Spain), Aug 5 (IANS) Spanish giants Real Madrid have posted a statement denying that club president Florentino Perez is considering standing down. Rumours about the future of the 76-year-old, who has been in office since June 2009, appeared at the end of the week, with a story that the club’s Valdebebas training complex – known as Real Madrid City – was to be renamed after him.

However, the club has moved fast to say that Perez, who has a mandate until 2025, has no intention of stepping down, reports Xinhua.

“In response to a rumour that has surfaced on some social media claiming that President Florentino Perez is allegedly considering stepping down as president of the club, Real Madrid wishes to state the following:

“These rumours are categorically false and are due to certain interests that have nothing to do with reality. At the upcoming General Assembly of Representative Members of Real Madrid, there will be no agenda item to discuss the name of Real Madrid City.”

Perez was first elected Real Madrid president in the summer of 2000, but stepped down in February 2006, saying the team and the club needed a new direction.

Since returning to power in 2009, he has altered the club’s statutes so that virtually nobody can afford to stand against him, running unopposed for re-election in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Perez’s second term in power has seen the remodelling of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

–IANS

