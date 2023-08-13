scorecardresearch
Football: Real Madrid's Militao set to miss season with damaged knee ligament

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), Aug 13 (IANS) Real Madrid’s Brazil international defender Eder Militao will miss the rest of the season after the club confirmed that the player ruptured his left cruciate ligament in Saturday’s La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao.

The club confirmed the news on Sunday in a brief statement on their official website, which states: “Following tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.”

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the 50th minute of his side’s 2-0 win away to Athletic, which came thanks to first-half goals from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham. Militao slipped and fell badly while challenging Athletics’ Oihan Sancet for the ball, and immediately called for medical attention.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Militao was supported by medical staff as he limped off, and afterwards, coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted the injury “doesn’t look good”.

Militao is the second Real Madrid player to rupture a cruciate ligament in three days after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered the same injury in training on Thursday.

Madrid are close to signing Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan as a replacement for Courtois, and the club now has to decide whether to do likewise for Militao.

