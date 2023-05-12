French Open announces 12.3 percent increase in total prize money for 2023 edition

Paris, May 12 (IANS) Prize money for this year’s Roland-Garros will total 49.6 million euros, with an increase of 12.3 percent from 2022, the organisers of the clay court major said on Friday.

The organisers have significantly increased the prize money for first-round losers in the women’s and men’s singles draws and the amounts awarded in the qualifying, wheelchair tennis and quad competitions to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Prize money for the singles draws will see an increase of 9.1 percent in comparison to 2022, with losers in the first three rounds receiving between 11 percent and 13 percent more.

Following on from changes made in 2022, the organisers have also chosen to increase prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition, which will rise by an average of 11.8 percent.

The prize pot for the women’s and men’s doubles competitions has gone up by 4 percent.

The allocation for this year’s wheelchair and quad tennis competition is 810,000 euros, equating to a 40 percent increase in 2022.

The French Open is slated to take place from May 28 to June 11 in Paris.

