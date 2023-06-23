scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, and Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour, no place for Pujara, Umesh (ld)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden Test call-ups for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, starting from July 12 in Dominica.

The tour will be India’s first Test series after losing the 2023 World Test Championship final to Australia at The Oval earlier this month.

In the squad announced by the Men’s Selection Committee for the upcoming two-match Test series in the Caribbean which also marks the beginning of India’s 2023-25 WTC cycle, there are no places for veteran top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara, senior pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

While Shami may have been given a rest considering the hectic workload of playing IPL 2023 and WTC final, leaving out Pujara and Umesh, while picking Gaikwad and Jaiswal, along with Mukesh and Navdeep Saini in the 16-member Test team, means it is the start of the transition process in the Test team.

Both Jaiswal and Mukesh were with the Indian team during the WTC final as reserve players, with the former replacing Gaikwad due to his wedding. With no Pujara in the Test team, it means India will have a new number three batter in West Indies. Ajinkya Rahane, who shined for India with scores of 89 and 46 in the WTC Final, has retained his spot and is also named vice-captain.

Jaiswal had amassed 625 runs in 14 innings of IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals and had a prolific run in domestic competitions. In the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy, Jaiswal scored 315 runs in five matches, averaging 45, including making a fifty and a century. He went on to make 213 and 144 in the Irani Trophy for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh, with his aggregate of 357 runs in the match the most-ever for a batter in an Irani Trophy match.

Gaikwad, who majorly plays as an opener, averages 42.19 from 28 games with six centuries while Mukesh is rewarded for his consistent run with Bengal in domestic cricket, taking the side to two Ranji Trophy finals in the last three seasons apart from regular appearances for India A in recent times.

For the three-match ODI series which follows the Test series, Ruturaj and Mukesh will be a part of the squad, with Sanju Samson joining in as the second wicketkeeper-batter option alongside Ishan Kishan, who is also in the Test team alongside KS Bharat.

Samson had last played ODIs for India on last year’s tour of New Zealand, and his inclusion for the tour of West Indies comes when the ODI World Cup is set to happen at home in September-October, apart from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant currently on a path to recovery post undergoing surgeries on the right thigh and right knee respectively.

India are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later. Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test match from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

The first two ODIs will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will happen on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, which will be hosting a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US to train and fly Indian astronauts to International Space Station in 2024
Next article
Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour; no place for Pujara, Umesh, Shami
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour; no place for Pujara, Umesh, Shami

Technology

US to train and fly Indian astronauts to International Space Station in 2024

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gives savage reply to Bebika Dhurve; Fan says ‘Fire lag raha hai banda’

Health & Lifestyle

Why men lose ability to fight bladder cancer as they age

News

Warner Bros Discovery is negotiating a $500 million deal to sell publishing assets

News

'Gulmohar' to open 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

News

Shahana Goswami says she chooses roles that let her represent real women

Health & Lifestyle

US FDA okays 1st gene therapy for young kids with rare muscular dystrophy

Sports

Global Chess League: SG Alpine Warriors to get $200,000 if they win the title

Sports

I got asked for England Test coach role before Brendon McCullum, reveals Ricky Ponting

Fashion & Lifestyle

Scarlett Johansson says her husband took care of baby Cosmo while shooting ‘Asteroid City’

News

Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ is ‘every woman’s core’

News

'The Last of Us' co-creator Craig Mazin says Matthew McConaughey was also in talks to star as Joel

News

Isha Talwar to star in OTT series 'Chamak' exploring Punjab's pop music industry

Technology

AI to drive advancements in cancer diagnoses: Report

News

Kim Petras reveals what Madonna whispered to her before Grammys performance

Technology

Chrome to convert images to text for PDFs it can read aloud

News

Priscilla Presley is ‘excited’ for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ biopic

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US