Gimnasia beat Colon to earn top-flight survival

Nicolas Colazo scored a first-half winner as Gimnasia ensured their survival in Argentina’s Primera Division next season with a 1-0 win over Colon.

Former Boca Juniors winger Colazo put the hosts ahead in the 42nd minute at Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario when he rifled a left-footed drive into the top-right corner from the edge of the 18-yard box, reports Xinhua.

Colon controlled most of the possession in the second half but lacked a cutting edge in attack as they were relegated to Argentina’s second tier after nine years in the top flight.

“Gimnasia is not celebrating being spared relegation, we are now aiming for more,” veteran midfielder Pablo de Blasis said.

In addition to Colon, Arsenal Sarandi were also relegated while Independiente Rivadavia and the winner of the playoff between Riestra and Deportivo Maipu will be promoted.

