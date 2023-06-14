scorecardresearch
Global T20 Canada welcomes Surrey Jaguars, Mississauga Panthers for third edition in Brampton

Brampton, June 14 (IANS) Cricket enthusiasts in Canada can once again look forward to witnessing exhilarating matches in their own backyard, featuring renowned cricket icons as Global T20 Canada is back for a landmark third edition, after a three-year hiatus.

This year the cricketing bonanza will return to Brampton, Ontario with 6 franchises, including two new entrants, the Surrey Jaguars and the Mississauga Panthers. The marquee tournament will feature Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Knights along with the two new entrants this season – Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers.

The tournament, scheduled between July 20 and August 6, will see the 6 franchises play 25 matches over the course of 18 days. The player draft for the most-awaited T20 League in Canada will be held today where marquee players of international repute will also be revealed. The previous editions have seen stalwarts of the game featured as marquee players, including the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Brendon McCullum.

Each squad will consist of 16 players from Full and ICC Associate Member Nations. These squads will include six international players including two marquee stars, four players from Associate Nations and six Canadians, delivering a diverse and action-packed cricket festivity.

With Canada regaining its ODI status earlier this year, the Global T20 Canada is a vital cog in the growth and promotion of cricket in Canada and North America. The prestigious T20 League will allow Canadian cricketers to hone their skills while competing with some of the finest players from around the world. Furthermore, the tournament will inspire a new generation of fans to engage with the sport.

Speaking on the upcoming tournament, Richard Berridge, CEO of Global T20 said, “This year, the tournament is poised to be bigger and better than ever before. We welcome Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers for this edition.”

“We are excited about the Player Draft today where some legendary marquee players will be revealed. We are committed to enhancing the player experience and engaging fans and we are truly excited for another thrilling edition that will showcase the growth of cricket in Canada and beyond,” Berridge added.

