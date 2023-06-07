scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur; becomes first Brazilian woman to enter French Open semis in Open Era

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 7 (IANS) Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday became the first Brazilian woman to reach the Roland Garros semifinals in the Open Era after upsetting No.7 seed Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1, here.

Maia also became the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Maria Bueno in 1968 (US Open). Bueno made the French Open semifinals on five occasions prior to the Open Era, including a run to the 1964 final.

Jabeur, who is the first African woman to reach the last eight at Roland-Garros since Amanda Coetzer in 1997, grabbed the opening set 6-3 in 45 minutes.

However, Maia bounced back and snatched the second set tiebreak, levelling the match for 3-6, 7-6(5). She continued with her resilience and clinched the third set 6-1 to wrap up the historic win.

After an upset win, the 27-year-old awaits Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff, who are up next on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Prior to this Roland Garros, the Brazilian player had not gone beyond the second round in 11 previous Grand Slam main-draw appearances. Nor had she won a set from Jabeur in two previous encounters.

Haddad Maia’s defeat of Jabeur is her ninth career Top 10 win, and first on the Grand Slam stage. She advances to her second tour-level semifinal of 2023 following Abu Dhabi in February.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: India would have wanted Ashwin to spin ball away from Australian left-handers, says Ponting
Next article
Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing

Sports

WTC Final: India would have wanted Ashwin to spin ball away from Australian left-handers, says Ponting

Sports

Charge sheet against Brij Bhushan by June 15, WFI elections by June 30: Anurag Thakur

Sports

WTC Final: It was short-sighted to drop Ravi Ashwin

Sports

Players' desire for growth gets wings with the launch of Premier Handball League

Sports

Players' desire for growth gets wings with the launch of Premier Handball League (Ld)

Sports

'Govt has asked for time till June 15; we are hopeful of justice', says Bajrang Punia

Sports

"Little bit of a kick in the teeth to other spinners playing county cricket": Hussain on Moeen Ali's Test return

Health & Lifestyle

Meta urged to pull recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths from FB Marketplace

Health & Lifestyle

12th edition of Drukyul's Literature Festival scheduled for August 4-6

News

Dua Lipa wins bid to dismiss lawsuit over 'Levitating' copyright

Health & Lifestyle

Global Alzheimer's disease market to reach $13.7bn by 2030: Report

News

How Mahesh Bhatt guided Papon through the emotions while recording 'Woh Kahani'

News

Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film

Technology

Indian-origin professor awarded 'Dutch Nobel Prize'

Sports

Feels amazing, I'm learning something new every single day: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh on India call-up

News

Eijaz Khan is keen for Wasim Khan's back story in 'City of Dreams' spin-off

Health & Lifestyle

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist dies of heart attack at 41

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US