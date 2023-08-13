scorecardresearch
Happy with my scores, hope to use learnings from this tour next time, says Shubman Gill

By Agency News Desk

Lauderhill, (USA), Aug 13 (IANS) India’s young opener Shubman Gill said he has learned a few things on the tour of Caribbean islands, having played on different venues and hoped that they would be able to use those when they come back to the region again next year and play against West Indies.

After failing to get into double figures in the first three T20Is against the West Indies, Gill returned to form in the fourth match and scored a superb 77 and along with Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 not out) raised 165 runs for the opening wicket to help India to a nine-wicket win in the game and level the series 2-2.

“Obviously, a lot to learn, you’ve got to play according to the situation. We played in so many different venues. I got many learnings and hopefully when we come back next year hopefully, we can use those learnings,” Shubman Gill told the official broadcaster on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Punjab was satisfied with his scores so far in the series and happy to get a good start with Jaiswal in the fourth match.”Very happy with my score and happy to get a good start. First three matches we didn’t but yesterday it was good for both of us to play like that,” he said.

Gill said he was enjoying his nascent partnership with Jaiswal, especially after their brilliant stand in the fourth T20I.”We enjoy batting together and the lefty-righty combination makes it difficult for the opposition,” he said.

Though Gill and Jaisal put up a dominant display on Saturday with blazing knocks, the Punjab batter said it was not easy batting on that pitch as it had started aiding reverse swing.

“I think as the ball was hard and new it was not that difficult to bat but as the ball got old and because there was no grass on the wicket, it started to reverse a little bit and it was difficult to hit,” Gill said.

Gill will now be hoping to make the most of his chances in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and thus strengthen his case for selection in the squad for the ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

