scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts; Shikha, Poonam miss out

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the annual player contracts of senior India women’s team for the 2022/23 season, under which captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are in Grade A, the highest bracket of the contracts.

Pacer Renuka Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh are the new entrants in the Grade B division alongside batters Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Meanwhile, Grade C has new additions in fast bowlers Meghna Singh and Anjali Sarvani.

The right-left arm fast-bowling duo are alongside allrounders Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol and Devika Vaidya, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and right-handed batter Sabbhineni Meghana in Grade C. The retirements of legendary cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami means they have expectedly been left out from the contracts list.

Other notable omissions from the 17-member contract list include veteran pacer Shikha Pandey, who earned a recall during this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who last played for India in March 2022, as well as wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia and fast-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy.

In its statement, the BCCI didn’t specify the amount of retainers alongside the different grade structures. When the contracts were made public last time, Grade A players earned INR 50 lakhs while Grade B and C players earned INR 30 and 10 lakhs respectively.

India’s next international assignment will be a tour of Bangladesh in June for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Previously in this month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted that the board will soon issue advertisements for various positions for being in the support staff of the women’s team, while stressing that best coaches will be roped in to help the players realise their full potential and achieve excellence on and off the field.

BCCI Central Contracts List

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma

Grade B: Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Grade C: Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Premier League: Guardiola hails 'brilliant connection' between De Bruyne, Haaland
Next article
Razorpay launches payment reconciliation service for buyers, sellers on ONDC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha logs 393 fresh Covid cases; masks made mandatory in hospitals

News

K'taka HC relief for Kannada actor Chetan, stays order on returning OCI card

Technology

New injectable cell therapy shows promise to treat osteoarthritis

Sports

Chefs de mission seminar held to update Hangzhou Asian Games preparations

Technology

Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News to be shut down

Sports

'She still wants me to join Army or get a govt job': I-League winner Lhungdim yet to impress his mother

Technology

Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter

News

Zendaya, Sia, Maddie Ziegler surprise Coachella crowd as they join Labrinth

News

Prosthetic artist Gurpreet Dhuri keeps experimenting to stay relevant

News

Dimple Kapadia: With Homi Adajania there’s a sense of trust that is always in place

Sports

Sonora Rally 2023: Buhler finishes 10th; Ross Branch in 11th in first stage in Mexico

News

Alaya F thinks women still have a long way to go for great opportunities

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

Technology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Axar overshadows Washington Sundar in clash of all-rounders as Delhi DC beat SRH

News

Malayalam actor Mammukoya stable after collapsing during football tournament

Technology

Elon Musk has 24.7K subscribers on Twitter, makes at least $1.2 mn a year

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US