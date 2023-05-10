Hong Kong extends contract with head coach Andersen

Hong Kong, May 10 (IANS) The Football Association of Hong Kong (HKFA) announced that Jorn Andersen, head coach of Hong Kong, has signed a two-year contract extension.

“Mr Andersen was first appointed as head coach on December 13, 2021. With his rich experience as a player and a coach, he introduced a high-pressing and more aggressive style of playing into the Hong Kong team,” the HKFA was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

“Overcoming obstacles brought about by the COVID-19 epidemic, he successfully led our team to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in more than 50 years,” it added.

Discussing his renewal, Andersen said the improvement shows his team is on the right track, adding that he expected good results in the future.

“I hope to build up a good team for the AFC Asian Cup finals and also achieve good results in the upcoming new round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. We have a lot of interesting tasks ahead and I have confidence that the team will do well,” he noted.

–IANS

cs