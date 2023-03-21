scorecardresearch
Hughton appointed Ghana football head coach

By News Bureau

Accra, March 21 (IANS) Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been named the new head coach of Ghana’s national football team.

The Ghana Football Association said at a ceremony in Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city, that Hughton would be in charge of the team until December 31 next year, reports Xinhua.

The former Black Stars technical director shared his excitement and said he hoped to lead the four-time African champions back to their glory days.

“To represent Ghana and the Black Stars as the head coach is something I am incredibly proud of. I’ll give everything to make the team as successful as possible,” said British-born Hughton, who is the son of a Ghanaian father, and also won 53 caps for Ireland.

The former Brighton manager was named last month as the replacement for Otto Addo, who resigned following Ghana’s group stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 64-year-old’s first task will be leading Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday in Kumasi, before traveling to Luanda for the return encounter on March 27.

–IANS

cs

