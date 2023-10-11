scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hurkacz edges Zhang to reach Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

Hubert Hurkacz defeated the home favourite Zhang Zhizhen 7-6(6), 4-6, 7-6(4) to make his way to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters

By Agency News Desk
Hurkacz edges Zhang to reach Shanghai Masters quarterfinals _ pic courtesy news agency
Hurkacz edges Zhang to reach Shanghai Masters quarterfinals _ pic courtesy news agency

Hubert Hurkacz defeated the home favourite Zhang Zhizhen 7-6(6), 4-6, 7-6(4) to make his way to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters. Hurkacz next faces Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, who cruised with a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 victory over the eighth seed Casper Ruud.

“It’s never easy to finish the match. He’s a Top 10 player and I tried my best. I tried to serve every forehand, maybe sometimes it was a little bit risky. I’m very happy to win the match,” said Marozsan.

Sebastian Korda of the United States progressed into the quarterfinal with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) victory over Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

“I’m just super happy with the way I played in the tiebreak. I stayed calm when he was a couple of mini-breaks up and I’m just happy with how I played overall,” Korda noted.

Korda will meet his compatriot Ben Shelton in the final eight.

Shelton celebrated his 21-year-old birthday by rallying past the sixth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to make his first quarterfinal appearance at a Masters 1000 event.

“I can obviously take a lot of confidence from that match, and belief. I think my toughness level and how resilient I was able to be on the court, I surprised myself a little bit,” said Shelton.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIBA postpones Israeli clubs' Champions League openers
Next article
EU warns Musk to stop disinformation on X after Hamas attacks in Israel
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US