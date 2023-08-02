scorecardresearch
I am not playing only to seal a spot in the World Cup, says Shardul after Player of the Match performance against West Indies

By Agency News Desk

Tarouba, Aug 2 (IANS) India all-rounder Shardul Thakur said he is not among those who play for a spot in the World Cup but remains committed to making a significant impact in helping the team win.

On Tuesday, Thakur showcased his prowess with a remarkable spell, taking four wickets for 37 runs. His performance played a crucial role in dismantling the West Indies batting line-up as India secured a massive 200-run victory in the final ODI, ultimately clinching the three-match series 2-1.

“I don’t think that way, I am not playing only to seal a spot in the World Cup. I am not that type of a player. If I keep that (World Cup spot) in mind and play, I won’t be able to play well,” Shardul told reporters after the match.

“If I don’t get picked for the World Cup, it’s their (selectors) call. I can’t do much about it. Very wrong of me to think that I should play to seal a spot, I will do just enough and go. I want to perform for the team, perform according to the situations. Whatever happens, I will always play to help the team win and make an impact in helping the team win,” he added.

Speaking about his bowling performance, the all-rounder said he is determined to live up to the team’s belief in his abilities and continue to deliver strong performances.

“I have never thought about people watching my performances and judging me. Many times it will happen that on certain surfaces, spinners will get help and fast bowlers will be rested and vice-versa. I just want to keep contributing towards my team’s performance and make those contributions impactful.”

“I have been a part of the squad over the past two years. The team expects something from me, so they are confident in me and I want to keep delivering the goods,” said Shardul, who was also adjudged Player of the Match.

The 31-year-old also emphasised that the entire team is placing significant importance on each and every game leading up to the ODI World Cup.

“I think with the World Cup coming up, every game is going to be important. Whether it is the batting department or the bowling department or for that matter, fielding also. You are going to judge yourself, you are going to score some marks for yourself.

“Also, the team management is going to look at you as a player. There would be a few players who would be looking at the selection as well. All the games before the World Cup are important, no doubt about it,” he added.

–IANS

