scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab FC look to go on top of the table, face Sudeva Delhi FC (preview)

By News Bureau

Panchkula, Feb 25 (IANS) RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will look to take full advantage of title challengers Sreenidi Deccan’s slip up, to go three points clear on the top of the table when they face Sudeva Delhi FC in a Round 19 fixture of the I-League 2022-23 season, which will be played here at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, here on Sunday.

RGPFC are unbeaten at home and will be confident to be back home after five consecutive away games. Winning the match here, will see RGPFC being the sole leaders on top of the table and having the advantage in the title race.

They had edged past NEROCA FC in their previous encounter at Imphal by a solitary goal. Relegation fighting Sudeva Delhi have been in good form lately and they had thrashed TRAU FC 4 – 1 in Delhi and will be up against RGPFC In full confidence.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive and the focus is to play good football. It is an advantage playing at home in this stage of the season but we are up against the team who are playing well”, said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.

On title challengers Sreenidi Deccan losing their match yesterday coach said, “We have to remain focused on our game and not depend on the results of other teams. We will play to get three points from the game tomorrow”.

The season is getting into the final stages and every match is important for the team with the title and ISL promotion on offer. With the matches coming in thick and fast, Coach Staikos Vergetis has used the squad depth to good use and rotated his squad well in the previous matches.

Luka Majcen is the second top scorer in the league with 10 goals while goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu has 8 clean sheets, the highest in the league.

“The team has been playing well and we have got the results we have wanted. We will be playing our best football to win the match and get all three points,” said RGPFC defender Mohammed Salah.

RoundGlass Punjab FC had drawn the reverse fixture against Sudeva Delhi FC 1-1 at New Delhi this month with Luka Majcen scoring for RGPFC.

RGPFC is currently second in the table with 40 points from 18 matches while Sudeva Delhi FC are last in the table with 12 points from 18 matches.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
WhatsApp may bring 'schedule group calls' to future update
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp may bring 'schedule group calls' to future update

News

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams ends relationship with Reuben Selby

News

Subhash Ghai ventures into television with 'Jaanaki'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team holds South Africa 'A' 4-4

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra to lead strong Indian challenge

Sports

Mumbai Indians launch jersey ahead of inaugural Women's Premier League season

News

'Growling and yelling' for Wolverine has left Hugh Jackman's vocal chords damaged!

Technology

Samsung screens short film 'Faith' shot on Galaxy S23 Ultra

News

Wamiqa Gabbi 'impressed' an unsure Vishal Bhardwaj with her effort in 'Fursat'

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Richa Ghosh lone Indian among 9 in Player of Tournament shortlist

News

No cakewalk for Ritika to keep aside the MMA fighter to play 'InCar' character

Technology

Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers

Technology

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Technology

New Apple MacBook Air may launch in April with latest features

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz, Norrie reach semis, remain on course for a rematch of Buenos Aires final

Sports

It was something that I didn't expect coming here, sometimes that happens: Travis Head on Nagpur Test exclusion

News

Marilyn Manson accuser says her claims of sexual abuse against him are false

Sports

I was considered a failed captain, but I never judged myself: Kohli on not winning ICC trophies as India skipper

Sports

There is red-hot anger, bewilderment and embarrassment in our fans: Greg Chappell

News

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross join 'The Umbrella Academy' final season

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US