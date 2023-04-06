I-League Clubs express anguish over non-telecast of qualifiers

Though all the matches of the Group league will have a direct telecast, the I-League clubs feel that they are being given an ill treatment in the qualifying rounds this time as all the matches of the first edition of Super Cup were telecast live.

The sentiment is that; the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its marketing partners treat I-League clubs like this only. They think I-League clubs are nothing. What the clubs can do if the federation itself ignores the I-League clubs.

"Whoever comes, there is no change in the attitude," feels VC Praveen, owner of the Gokulam FC.

"It’s simply bad. If this is the way that they are treating the I-League clubs, it shows that I-League clubs are nothing, nowhere this happens. This is really bad on the part of the AIFF. They should not have allowed it. If not direct telecast, they should have at least used the social media platforms. If they can do it for the Santosh Trophy, Durand cup etc., then why not Super Cup", Praveen concluded.

An official of the Mohammedan Sporting Club told IANS that the AIFF and its marketing partners should think about it. "They are doing so many things. But then such a big tournament is happening and they cannot arrange the direct telecast of the matches. What can we say? They are making so many claims but then no work is being done on the grassroots level."

When contacted, an official of the AIFF, on condition of anonymity, informed IANS that the marketing partner of the AIFF, looks after the telecast issue and the federation has nothing to do with it and hence is not in a position to make any comment at the moment. He, however, pointed out that all the matches in the main rounds will be telecast live on two platforms.

The 2023 Super Cup, is being organised after a gap of four years due to various scheduling issues, with the latest edition being played in 2019, where FC Goa was crowned champions. The 2023 edition of Super Cup will be played across two cities of Kerala, Kozhikode and Manjeri, selected by the AIFF in a comprehensive and inclusive manner. The competition will consist of the qualifying play-offs, the group stage, the semi-finals and the final.

Group stage direct entrant teams consist of eleven Indian Super League (ISL) teams and the 2022-23 I-League champion team RoundGlass, Punjab. All the nine teams that will be contesting among themselves for the direct Group stage are from I-League. Of these nine teams, four will join the direct Group stage.

