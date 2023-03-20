scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ICC releases schedule for Men's Cricket World Cup qualifier playoffs in Namibia

By News Bureau

Dubai, March 20 (IANS) Namibia take on the United States as six teams will compete in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff from March 26-April 5, the event that is two steps away from the mega event to be held in October-November 2023.

The Playoff stage is to be played in a round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in June and July. The schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff has been released on, following the confirmation of all six teams that will feature at the event set to be held in Namibia from March 26-April 5.

The road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is heating up as hosts Namibia will be joined by the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Jersey in a round-robin format where the top two teams will earn a place at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier that will be hosted in Zimbabwe from June 18-July 9.

The Playoff, which is two steps away from the World Cup, features the teams placed in the bottom four places of the Men’s CWC League 2 and the top spots in the CWC Challenge League A and B respectively after four years of hard-fought competition and is the final opportunity at booking a place in the Zimbabwe Qualifier.

The event will be hosted across two venues, the Wanderers Cricket Ground and the United Cricket Club Ground, both in Windhoek, with all matches commencing at 09h30 local time.

Hosts Namibia, who were pipped by Nepal for an automatic ticket to Zimbabwe in League 2, will open the event on Sunday (March 26) at the Wanderers Cricket Club against the United States.

The UAE and PNG will face off in their first fixture on March 27, while the two teams promoted from the Challenge League, Canada and Jersey, will begin their campaigns on the same day.

All matches will be live-streamed on Fancode.com in the Indian subcontinent and on ICC.tv across the rest of the world.

THE FIXTURES:

March 26: Namibia v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground

March 27: UAE v PNG, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Jersey v Canada, United Cricket Club Ground

March 29: Canada v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground; PNG v Namibia, United Cricket Club Ground

March 30: Namibia v Jersey, Wanderers Cricket Ground; USA v UAE, United Cricket Club Ground

April 1: UAE v Canada, Wanderers Cricket Ground; PNG v Jersey, United Cricket Club Ground

April 2: PNG v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Namibia v UAE, United Cricket Club Ground

April 4: Canada v Namibia, Wanderers Cricket Ground; USA v Jersey, United Cricket Club Ground

April 5: Jersey v UAE, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Canada v PNG, United Cricket Club Ground.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Megha Ray will portray a goal-oriented girl in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'
Next article
Nia Sharma, Suniel Shetty groove on the tunes of 'Daiyya Daiyya'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Delhiites unite for a social cause, make Savera 'Run For Good' a big hit

Sports

Harris, McGrath shine as UP Warriorz book play-offs berth with 3-wicket win over Gujarat Giants

Health & Lifestyle

TN to support, promote sea cruises, build Chola museum

Sports

Jr Men's Zonal Hockey C'ships: Hockey Haryana win 2nd match; big wins for Odisha, Karnataka

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Lovlina, Sakshi cruise into quarterfinals (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

'XBB' Covid variants unlikely to cause new wave, don't create panic: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan diagnosed with Covid-19, coronary artery disease

Health & Lifestyle

India aims to launch global initiative on digital health: Mandaviya

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Bhopal all set for grand opening ceremony of historic edition in MP

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

News

Keerthy Suresh gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of ‘Dasara’ unit

Others

Sandesh Deshmukh, a fitness expert, is on a mission to improve people’s overall well-being

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan reports 30 Covid cases, 2 deaths; active caseload 117

News

Diljit Dosanjh, Gurdas Maan come together for reimagined version of 'Challa'

News

When Saanvie Tallwar almost got duped after online purchase

News

Atul Kulkarni on how four generations manage differences under one roof

News

Sourabh Raaj Jain of 'Uttaran' to make Bollywood debut with sci-fi thriller

News

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch prepares for 5th marriage at 92

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US