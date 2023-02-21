I'm sure he's going to break a few more records, Zverev hails Djokovic for equalling Steffi Graf's record

Doha, Feb 21 (IANS) German tennis star Alexander Zverev hailed the world no. 1 Novak Djokovic for his incredible achievement of equalling Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks spent as the World No. 1 and said that the Serbian great could break what a few records are left for him in his career.

Djokovic has maintained his place at the top of the ATP rankings for 377 weeks, equalling Graf’s record of weeks spent as the World No.1. After his record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open last month, the Serb reclaimed the top spot for the seventh time.

“He’s surpassing Steffi, so as a German, obviously I always loved her having that record, but credits to Novak. I think that shows how great he is,” Zverev was quoted as saying by Gulf News. “I’m sure that he’s going to break a few more records, to be honest. I’m not sure there are many left, but the ones that are left, maybe he will.”

The 25-year-old Tokyo Olympics champion added that the 22-time major winner has dominated the sport for the last decade or so, which has helped him to maintain his consistency to remain at the top of the game.

“I think over the last 10, 12 years he has absolutely dominated tennis. There is a reason why he’s been consistently at the top of the game. That shows us with this record, from male or female tennis players, he’s going to be the most weeks at No. 1,” Zverev said.

