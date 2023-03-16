scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IND vs AUS: No rushing back for Warner unless 100 percent fit, says Marsh on eve of first ODI

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner is still not in the clear over his fitness and could miss the first One-day International of the three-match series against India to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

Warner had returned home after suffering a concussion and a hairline fracture in his left elbow during the Test series and despite three-week rest, has not fully recovered from the injury.

The 36-year-old left-handed opener will face a fitness test of sorts during nets on Thursday and seasoned all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said he will not be rushed unless he is 100 percent fit.

Marsh said Warner will be assessed on Thursday and “hopefully he comes through”.

“Consultations will be held today and there is no rushing back if he is not 100 percent fit, I know that,” said Marsh during the press-match press conference here on Thursday.

The all-rounder said all the Australian players are looking forward to this series as it gives them a chance to cement their claims for the World Cup selection.

Warner’s situation is being keenly monitored not only by the Australian team management but also by his IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, which has named him captain for the upcoming 16th season of the cash-rich T20 League in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant. The franchise will heave a sigh of relief if Warner plays all three ODIs against India as will the Australian team.

The star opener had his first training session on returning back to India on Wednesday but had to cut it short after slicing a shot onto his thigh.

Though on Thursday, Warner put out a video of him playing gully cricket with kids in Mumbai, a final call on whether he will play the first ODI or not will be taken either late tonight or early Friday morning.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
Bholaa – Aadha Main Aadhi Vo Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn
Next article
Man-animal conflict confrontation gets noted at Kochi Biennale
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US