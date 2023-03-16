IND vs AUS: No rushing back for Warner unless 100 percent fit, says Marsh on eve of first ODI

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner is still not in the clear over his fitness and could miss the first One-day International of the three-match series against India to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

Warner had returned home after suffering a concussion and a hairline fracture in his left elbow during the Test series and despite three-week rest, has not fully recovered from the injury.

The 36-year-old left-handed opener will face a fitness test of sorts during nets on Thursday and seasoned all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said he will not be rushed unless he is 100 percent fit.

Marsh said Warner will be assessed on Thursday and “hopefully he comes through”.

“Consultations will be held today and there is no rushing back if he is not 100 percent fit, I know that,” said Marsh during the press-match press conference here on Thursday.

The all-rounder said all the Australian players are looking forward to this series as it gives them a chance to cement their claims for the World Cup selection.

Warner’s situation is being keenly monitored not only by the Australian team management but also by his IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, which has named him captain for the upcoming 16th season of the cash-rich T20 League in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant. The franchise will heave a sigh of relief if Warner plays all three ODIs against India as will the Australian team.

The star opener had his first training session on returning back to India on Wednesday but had to cut it short after slicing a shot onto his thigh.

Though on Thursday, Warner put out a video of him playing gully cricket with kids in Mumbai, a final call on whether he will play the first ODI or not will be taken either late tonight or early Friday morning.

–IANS

bsk/ak