scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India bat and bowl better than any opposition on tuning pitches, says Sourav Ganguly after second Test win

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Former captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hailed India’s performance after their win in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and said that the hosts play better than any other team on spin-friendly pitches.

Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an inning in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin masterclass helped India rout Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to go 2-0 up in the four-match series on Sunday.

“Not surprised by India’s 2nd Test win… congratulations to Indian team… on turning pitches they bat and bowl better than any opposition at any stage of the game,” Ganguly tweeted.

Australia had been much better in the second Test, scoring a competitive score in the first innings before having India 139/7 on day two. But Axar Patel’s 74 changed the face of the match, leaving the visitors with just a one-run lead in a match.

On day three, Australia went from 1/65 to all out for 113, with attempts to sweep Indian spinners backfired as Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins all dismissed while trying to play the same shot.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time with a six-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley stadium by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The third Test of the series will take place from March 1 to 5 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

–IANS

CS

Previous article
Snap may soon unveil its 'AR for businesses' project
Next article
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ beats BAFTA wins record of ‘Cinema Paradiso’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Boost for futsal in India as Dutch legend Vic Hermans joins as consultant

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England still searching for 'complete performance', says Amy Jones

Health & Lifestyle

Spate of viral infections hit India, dry cough just doesn't go away

Health & Lifestyle

Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

Technology

OneWeb's 36 satellites integrated with Indian rocket, gearing up for orbit

Technology

Can India take up global leadership in synthetic biology? (Opinion)

Technology

Wipro offering freshers lower pay

Health & Lifestyle

IIIT-Delhi, AIIMS will work together in AI, ML, biomedical research

News

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls pranking his co-actors on the sets of 'Ajooni'

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Prajnesh qualifies for main draw; Tseng, Nardi, Polmans advance

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya make historic maiden entry into semis

Sports

Women's T20 WC, SA vs BAN: Probably one of the most important games of my career, says Wolvaardt

News

Sehban Azim was 'quite conscious doing a scene like that' in 'Dear Ishq'

Sports

Laureus Awards: Messi, Nadal, Verstappen among nominees for Male Sportsperson of the Year award

Sports

Sr women's hockey nationals: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu win

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US