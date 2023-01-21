scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up men's singles final against Viktor Axelsen

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Former world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand banked on his strong defence to counter the attacking style of Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting to reach the men’s singles final of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old rarely made any unforced errors and managed to frustrate his Indonesian opponent in the 58-minutes encounter to win 27-25, 21-15 to reach his first Super 750 event final. He will take on top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who defeated another Indonesian Jonatan Christie 21-6, 21-12.

The women’s singles final would be a repeat of last week summit clash at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 event between top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and South Korea’s An Se Young.

In the first men’s singles semi-final, Vitidsarn looked down and out after the initially exchanges as Ginting opened up a 12-6 lead. He, however, managed to turn the tables with his superior retrieving skills to earn two game points. Ginting ended up saving six game points and spurned one of his own before the Thai youngster managed to earn two consecutive points to pocket the opening game.

Ginting began the second game on the front foot once again and had a chance to push the match to the decider till Vitidsarn clinched eight of the nine points from 13-14 deficit to seal the final berth.

Earlier, two-time world champion Yamaguchi has been in fine form in the new year and Supanida, who had defeated India’s PV Sindhu in the opening round, was no match to her Japanese opponent in the first semifinal.

Yamaguchi banked on bagging points in succession when under pressure to clinch the match 21-17, 21-16.

Young’s route to the final was not that straight forward as she had to fight back after losing the opening game rather tamely to force a decider. Even in the third and final game, the Korean trailed 3-9 and 9-12 before she clinched nine of the next 11 points to open up a 18-14 lead and then wrapped up the match.

Results:

Men’s singles: 8-Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Tha) bt 6-Anthony Ginting (Ina) 27-25, 21-15; 1-Viktor Axelsen (Den) bt 4-Jonatan Christie (Ina) 21-6,

Women’s singles: 1-Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn) bt Supanida Katethong (Tha) 21-17, 21-16; 2-An Se Young (Kor) bt 4-He Bing Jiao (Chn) 11-21, 21-16, 21-16

Women’s doubles: 2-Nami Matsuyama/Chihara Shida (Jpn) bt 8-Pearly Tan/T Muralitharan (Mas) 21-14, 21-16

Mixed doubles: 4-Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dong Ping (Chn) bt Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun (Kor) 21-15, 12-21, 21-19; 3-Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (Jpn) bt 1-Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (Chn) 18-21, 21-18, 21-14

–IANS

cs

Previous article
2nd ODI: More you work with ball in practice, the more success will come, says Mohammed Shami
Next article
Availability of good equipment made huge difference in Indian shuttlers performance: Pullela Gopichand
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

Sports

New Zealand lose top spot in ODI rankings after eight-wicket loss to India in Raipur

Sports

ILT20: Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore's breezy unbeaten century

Sports

Can't wait for the Women's T20 World Cup to get started come February 10: Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

News

Kendall Jenner hosts 818 Tequila Dubai launch party

News

Adaa Khan on being part of Naagin

Sports

Bangladesh give call-up to four U19 players for Women's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28

Sports

Availability of good equipment made huge difference in Indian shuttlers performance: Pullela Gopichand

Sports

2nd ODI: More you work with ball in practice, the more success will come, says Mohammed Shami

Sports

We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for justice: Bajrang Punia (Ld)

Sports

2nd ODI: Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ in Raipur (ld)

Sports

Dubai Capitals launch official anthem for inaugural ILT20

Sports

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Whatever was asked of the bowlers, they have delivered; says Rohit Sharma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US