scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India to play Mongolia in Intercontinental Cup 2023 opener

India will take on Mongolia on the opening day of the Intercontinental Cup, which kicks off at the Kalinga Stadium on June 9.

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India will take on Mongolia on the opening day of the Intercontinental Cup, which kicks off at the Kalinga Stadium on June 9. The other two teams in the competition, Lebanon and Vanuatu, will also face each other on the opening day of the tournament.

The tournament is part of India’s preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. Immediately after the Intercontinental Cup, India will play the SAFF Championship 2023, to be held in Bengaluru from June 21–July 3, 2023.

The national team, under head coach Igor Stimac, will be camping in Bhubaneswar to prepare for the tournament from next week onward, May 15, 2023.

This will be the third edition of the Intercontinental Cup, with the previous two being held in Mumbai (2018) and Ahmedabad (2019). All four teams will play against each other once before the top two teams compete in the final slated to be held on June 18, 2023.

The Indian men’s national team had previously never played against Mongolia and Vanuatu. Against Lebanon, the hosts hold a record of playing six matches.

Lebanon is the highest-ranked country in the tournament and are placed just two places above India in the FIFA rankings with Vanuatu and Mongolia being the two lower-ranked teams.

Fixtures:

June 9: Lebanon vs Vanuatu

June 9: India vs Mongolia

June 12: Mongolia vs Lebanon

June 12: Vanuatu vs India

June 15: Vanuatu vs Mongolia

June 15: India vs Lebanon

June 18: Final

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arti Singh: My character Chandra is like a female Chanakya
Next article
Microsoft slashes more jobs in US, not part of earlier global layoffs
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Sleep apnoea may raise risk of long Covid: Study

News

Tanveer Bookwala on retelling classic tropes in ‘The Haunting’

News

Isha Talwar suffered an eye injury while shooting action sequence for 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

Technology

Microsoft slashes more jobs in US, not part of earlier global layoffs

News

Arti Singh: My character Chandra is like a female Chanakya

Sports

Wandile Gwavu appointed South Africa's white-ball fielding coach on full-time basis

News

Sushmita Sen: Just like Aarya, I can go to any extent for my two daughters

News

Uorfi Javed takes a dig at former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover over FIR against him

Sports

IPL 2023: Feel fortunate to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore from Day One, says Virat Kohli

Technology

Artifact's new feature to take on Twitter by letting you follow writers

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce keen to launch world title defence in Nairobi

News

When Bear Grylls met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News

Raza Murad, Govind Namdev talk about playing grey characters in films

News

Juhi Parmar debuts on OTT with ‘Yeh Meri Family’

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate

Technology

Noise posts solid growth of over 100%; closes FY23 with over INR 2000 crores revenue

Technology

Sequoia Capital India makes 2nd semiconductor investment in country

News

Sohum Shah: Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms to play cop in 'Dahaad'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US