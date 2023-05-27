scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) India U-17 men’s team bagged another training game victory in Germany, beating FC Augsburg U-17 3-1 at Paul Renz Akademie in Augsburg on Friday.

It was India U-17s’ third training game and second win in Germany. The Blue Colts had gone down 1-3 to a U-16/19 mixed side of VfB Stuttgart before winning 6-1 over SSV Reutlingen U-16.

The team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, arrived in Germany earlier this month after having played a series of preparatory matches in Spain.

The Blue Colts took charge right from the first whistle as Korou Singh Thingujam went close with back-to-back efforts in the first five minutes. It wouldn’t take India too long to open the scoring as Laishram Danny Meitei converted a brilliant cross from Lalpekhlua to make it 1-0 in the 13th minute.

However, the hosts also got into gear with time and levelled the scores through Fynn Heinze’s penalty at the half-hour mark after skipper Ricky Meetei Haobam conceded a foul in the box.

India then began the second half in similar fashion to the first one, with wave after wave of attacks. Danny turned provider in the 54th minute, laying the ball off for Vanlalpeka Guite, who made no mistake and regained the Blue Colt’s lead. Just a couple of minutes later, Lalpekhlua picked out Danny with a quick free-kick. The 15-year-old then registered his second assist, passing the ball for Korou to make it 3-1 with ease.

Korou went close to doubling his tally in the 83rd minute but missed the target narrowly. Substitute Omang also almost got in the act, but saw his decent effort blocked by Augsburg’s Niklas Hummel.

The Blue Colts are preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup final rounds to be played in Thailand next month. Placed in Group D, they will play Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in Pathum Thani and Bangkok.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century
Next article
MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat-Mumbai Qualifier 2 toss to happen at 7.45 p.m., match to begin from 8 p.m.

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US