Indian women's hockey team continue winning streak, beat South Africa 4-0

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Jan 19 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team continued its winning ways in South Africa as they defeated hosts 4-0 in their third match of the tour, here on Thursday.

Having won the first two matches rather convincingly, the Indian team stuck to basics as they executed the chances really well and played a disciplined structure to stay ahead.

Rani (2′), Deep Grace Ekka (18′), Vandana Katariya (20′) and Sangita Kumari (46′) scored one goal each for India.

The match began swiftly with India creating fine chances in the circle. It was Rani, who has shown sublime form in her comeback Tour, who scored the first goal for India in the very second minute of the match.

The early 1-0 lead brought some stability in their game, as they took some time to settle in over the next few minutes of the first quarter.

The team returned in the second quarter with some fresh attack in their game. In the 18th minute, a penalty corner opportunity was well-converted by Deep Grace Ekka, a regular in India’s PC attack. The 2-0 lead further gave India the ammunition to up their attack, and put South Africa under pressure.

They scored their third goal in quick succession when Vandana Katariya struck a brilliant field goal in the 20th minute.

While the third quarter remained goalless, India ended the proceedings with a field goal in the 46th minute via young sensation Sangita Kumari. They held on to this 4-0 lead with fine show in defence and kept up the winning streak after a 5-1 and 7-0 win in the previous two games.

–IANS

ak/

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with 4-0 win over NorthEast United FC
WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Pranavi in pole position with 2-shot lead
