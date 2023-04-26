scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian women's hockey team to tour Australia as part of their preparation for Hangzhou Asian Games

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series, which will commence on May 18 and will conclude on May 27. India will play Australia in the first three games of the series, followed by two matches against Australia A.

All the matches will be played at MATE Stadium in Adelaide.

India will play their opening match of the tour on the 18th May before playing back-to-back games on the 20th and 21st May. The visitors will then compete against Australia A on the 25th and 27th May. The Australian women’s hockey team is currently ranked third in the world, while the Indian team is ranked eighth.

The tour will serve as a warm-up event for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will take place in September-October this year.

Talking about the same, Janneke Schopman, the Chief Coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, said, “Playing Australia in Australia will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey. More importantly, the series will be crucial for our preparations for the Asian Games in China as it will give us ideal exposure while helping us reckon the areas where we need to make improvements and changes. So, it’s a very important tour for us strategically.”

India will travel to Australia with a lot of confidence, having won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in December 2022 by defeating host Spain in the Final. Furthermore, in January 2023, India toured South Africa, where they took on the hosts in four matches and registered comprehensive 5-1, 7-0, and 4-0 victories in the opening three games, while the fourth game ended in a 2-2 draw. However, during the same tour, the Indian side suffered a 1-3 loss at the hands of the Netherlands in their last three games.

In addition, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia 1-0 in the Semi-Finals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. It was a historic victory for India as they were competing in only their third Olympics and qualified for the Quarter-Finals for the first time, while Australia were three-time gold medallists.

India also fought hard against Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Semi-Final match in Birmingham, tying the score at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. However, Australia won the penalty shoot-out 3-0 to make it to the final.

Currently, the Indian women’s hockey team players are gearing up for the Australia Tour by putting in the hard yards to further fine-tune their strategies and combinations in the ongoing Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp at SAI, Bengaluru.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
James Cromwell recreates 'Babe' scene with rescue piglet named after movie
Next article
Kohli-Faf du Plessis' batting form will keep RCB in good stead in IPL 2023: Imran Tahir
This May Also Interest You
Sports

24 years on top: Sachin's fight against injuries & inspirational comebacks

Sports

Pakistan Govt extends tenure of PCB Management Committee

Technology

ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fraudulent AI chatbot apps surge

News

NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus in Pune

News

‘It is my responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront,’ says Priyanka Chopra

Technology

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors restore mobility of 142 kg woman post total knee-replacement surgery

News

Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, teammates fined as RCB maintain slow over-rate against Royals

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS

Technology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

News

'Harry Potter' star backs JK Rowling, vows to confront critics over trans issues

Technology

'I wish more Indian kids, including girls, learn coding early,' says Tim Cook

News

Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita Khan over her looks

News

Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Technology

Musk threatens to sue Microsoft over 'illegally using Twitter data'

Sports

Chandigarh Gully Cricket tournament concludes with message to shun drugs

Sports

Archery World Cup: New look Indian compound mixed team reaches final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US