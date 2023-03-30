India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) signed an MoU with the Rajasthan Cricket Association for the development of the world’s third-largest cricket stadium in the village of Chonp in Jaipur. Vedanta’s HZL will spend INR 300 crore on the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in Indias sports infrastructure. The stadium would be named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur.

The highlights of the new stadium are — it is the biggest cricket playing field in the world, is one of the world’s biggest Cricket stadiums with a seating capacity of 75,000. (2nd largest in India and 3rd largest in the world), spread over 100 acres (4,04,685 sqm) biggest playing area and is well connected via Delhi-Jaipur Express Highway.

The MoU was signed by Bhawani Shankar Samota, Honorary Secretary, Rajasthan Cricket Association and Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc in the presence of Dr. C.P. Joshi, Hon’ble Speaker, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha and Chief Patron, RCA, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Vaibhav Gehlot, President, Rajasthan Cricket Association.

The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of over 75,000. In terms of the size of the playing field area this stadium would be the largest in the world.

On this occasion, Dr. C.P. Joshi, Hon’ble Speaker, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha and Chief Patron expressed happiness at the generous offer from HZL and signing of the MOU. He said that this would accomplish the long felt dream of construction of a modern International Cricket Stadium at Jaipur. He thanked Anil Agarwal and Priya Agarwal Hebbar for their support and MOU for 1st Phase of Stadium. He hoped the 2nd Phase of the stadium would also be supported by Vedanta. The new stadium would develop the talent of new players. He also hoped that Vedanta would help young entrepreneurs to come up in Rajasthan.

During the occasion, Vaibhav Gehlot, President, Rajasthan Cricket Association highlighted the history and achievement of RCA. He hoped that similar support would be forthcoming for the construction work of the second phase and also thanked the State Government for allotting 100 acres of land for the stadium at concessional rates.

Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals expressed happiness at the Construction of the proposed stadium. He hoped that this venture would give encouragement to the new talent.

Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal shared his vision for this contribution, “Sport gives us the best life lessons in leadership, teamwork, competition and hunger to succeed. If India’s youth participates wholeheartedly with energy and passion, nurtured by world class infrastructure, they will become an unbeatable talent pool. Vedanta dedicates this stadium and its facilities to new India. Let’s play.”

Speaking at the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. said, “Cricket is a national passion. We are proud and privileged to have the opportunity to set up this world-class facility which will benefit players and spectators. India has huge potential as a sporting nation. Vedanta and HZL are committed to creating a best-in-class enabling environment for the flourishing of our country’s talent and interest in sports.”

The stadium will be completed in phases. A 40,000 capacity is set to be completed by October, 2023. The overall project of first phase will cost Rs. 400 crores, out of which Rs. 300 crores will be borne by Hindustan Zinc Limited and the remaining amount of Rs. 100 crores will be taken care by RCA.

The stadium will have an indoor games’ facility, training centers for other sports, a clubhouse, and parking for three and a half thousand vehicles. She also assured of support from HZL towards the construction of the second phase of the stadium with 35000 capacity.

The Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium will host national and international matches, including games of the IPL. The stadium and its facilities will help the development of Rajasthan as a major hub for cricket and other sports.

