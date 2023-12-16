Sunday, December 17, 2023
India’s tour of South Africa: Deepak Chahar withdrawn; Mohammed Shami ruled out

Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the ODI series against South Africa

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa due to a family medical emergency. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Akash Deep as his replacement, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

The BCCI further stated that Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness, has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests.

“After the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on December 17, Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the Test series. He will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game.

“Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach T Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series,” the statement read.

The ODI team will be assisted by India A’s Coaching Staff comprising Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak, Bowling Coach Rajib Datta and Fielding Coach Ajay Ratra, it said.

India’s updated ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

–IANS/cs

