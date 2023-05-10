scorecardresearch
Injured Aditi Chauhan aims to return to action before Olympic qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from her second Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, is aiming to make a comeback to the field either late this year or early next year ahead of the Olympic qualifications.

The ace goalkeeper suffered the injury while playing a friendly match against Nepal in Chennai.

“It’s a long and challenging journey ahead, but I am positive and determined to do everything I can to keep going,” said Aditi, who is recuperating at her home and undergoing intensive physiotherapy.

“It’s a very frustrating time as an athlete but I want to channel this time and energy into something positive and constructive so I’ll continue working towards my passion and work on ways I can contribute towards making things better for women footballers,” she added.

Her foundation, Aditi Chauhan Foundation also recently entered into a new strategic partnership with UK Elite Sports Group which will help in the development of the game at the grassroots level in India in collaboration with She Kicks Football Academy.

–IANS

ak/

