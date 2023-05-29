scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Institutional league will encourage departments to invest in football, says IM Vijayan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Institutional teams at one time had a strong presence in Indian football with some of them like Hyderabad Police, and Kerala Police winning major national-level tournaments and others like State Bank of Travancore, Air India, ONGC along with teams from Services and Railways making their mark during their times.

Many of them are now defunct because of dwindling funding and lack of support, others are barely surviving and mostly engaged in local leagues.

The announcement by the All India Football Federation of introducing an Institutional League to create more avenues for competition for footballers playing in PSUs, state departments, and police units, has provoked conversation within the community in the country. For many the league will come as a boon, offering them a chance to play competitive football and showcase their talent for selection to the higher echelons of the game.

For Indian football legend IM Vijayan, the announcement has rekindled old memories as Vijayan came into prominence and developed as a player while representing an institution.

“I was drafted into Kerala Police when I was a teenager,” says IM Vijayan, who is also the chairman of the AIFF panel that decided to introduce the Institutional League.

“It’s only after I played for Kerala Police that I went on to play for Mohun Bagan, JCT, East Bengal and all. My entire journey started with Kerala Police, who gave me a job, and a chance to play and show my game at high levels,” said Vijayan, who knows all about the benefits of a government job, the talent present within a department team, and success that can be achieved with it,

Considered by many to be the silkiest player India has ever produced, Vijayan, in a storied career, went on to win several titles, and accolades, which included two Federation Cup titles when he was part of the Kerala Police team.

“In my time the Kerala Police team was a legendary team,” Vijayan was quoted as saying by the AIFF website in an article. “We had Sathyan, Chacko, Sharaf Ali, and Pappachan all great players. Playing with them really honed my skills too. I credit them with really kickstarting my career and owe them a lot.”

Vijayan, who is currently the director of the Kerala Police Football Academy, an Executive Committee Member of the AIFF and Chairperson of the Technical Committee at the All India Football Federation, believes the Institutional League will revitalise investment in department teams and benefit players in the long run.

“One of the big complaints by a lot of departments, including SBI, SBT, FCI, was that there were no tournaments and competitions for them to play in through the years,” Vijayan said. “They didn’t see the benefit of putting together a team just to be in training. This will encourage them to recruit more players also.”

The India legend believes that creating more avenues for game time, more tournaments and competitions will lead to the greater and truer realisation of the Federation’s target of the roadmap ‘Vision 2047’.

“The truth is that not every footballer in the country is going to play the ISL and the

“I-League. But that doesn’t mean they do not deserve to play in tournaments, get game time, and employment for their skills. I’m glad that the Federation has taken this decision to launch the Institutional League, it will do a lot for young players who have sports quota jobs with different units. It will also encourage more to take up the sport knowing that they can play it and also gain employment through it,” Vijayan said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking
Next article
Wrestling mess: Abhinav Bindra seeks mechanism to save sportspersons across organisations
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jubilant CSK players dedicate fifth IPL title to retiring Ambati Rayudu

Sports

Jadeja's last ball heroics help CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title (ld)

Sports

Jadeja's last ball four helps CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title

Sports

Indian athletes excel in Europe as Jyothi Yarraji wins gold at T-Meeting 2023

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start; Shapovalov, Norrie advance with five-set wins (Ld)

Sports

French Open: Top seed Alcaraz makes winning start, beats Cobolli in the opener

Sports

Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

Sports

French Open: Former finalists Stephens, Pavlyuchenkova advance; Svitolina makes winning return

Health & Lifestyle

Won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Siddaramaiah assures writers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Siva Sridhar excels with 7 gold as Jain University tops medals tally (round-up)

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: Sudharsan's quickfire 96, Saha's 54 power Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against CSK

Sports

Wrestling mess: Abhinav Bindra seeks mechanism to save sportspersons across organisations

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha Dagar finishes sixth in the Belgian Ladies Open

News

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kerala floods drama '2018' sets Mollywood record

News

Jr NTR off to vacation with family, but no break for 'Devara' workout

Technology

Rising global temperatures can trigger deadly tsunamis from Antarctica: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea FC appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US