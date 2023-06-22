scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC

By Agency News Desk

Lausanne (Switzerland), June 22 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday withdrew recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the global body for the sport during an extraordinary IOC Session.

The Executive Board (EB) of the IOC last month had recommended to the IOC Session to withdraw recognition of the IBA as the sports body has failed to fulfill the conditions set by the IOC for lifting the suspension of the IBA’s recognition.

And during the IOC’s Extraordinary Session, held online on Thursday, the executive board’s recommendation was ratified.

“The IOC Session, meeting remotely, has withdrawn the recognition of International Boxing Association (IBA), upon the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board (EB),” IOC said in a statement.

“Decision is based on the IOC Comprehensive Report on the Situation of the IBA, discussed by the IOC EB on 7 June,” it added.

The IOC initially suspended IBA — then called AIBA — in 2019 over its judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance and other issues. This led to IOC administering boxing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 directly and is managing the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

Throughout its 129-year history, the IOC has never banned any international governing body from overseeing a sport.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dengue, chikungunya cases could rise due to El Nino: WHO
Next article
Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'
This May Also Interest You
News

Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue, chikungunya cases could rise due to El Nino: WHO

Technology

New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11

News

Nora Fatehi to launch her new single ‘Sexy In My Dress’

News

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended

News

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’

Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui says ‘divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati’

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US