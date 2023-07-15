scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IOA President PT Usha appeals for peace, harmony in Manipur

By Agency News Desk

Imphal, July 15 (IANS) Legendary athlete and Rajya Sabha member P.T. Usha on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony in Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed the lives of more than 150 people besides injuring over 600 others.

Usha, who’s also the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said in an open letter to the people of Manipur: “Let’s heal together, let’s progress together, let’s bring those smiles back, and let a new day begin, with hope and harmony for a better future.

“Our strength is our unity, our success is our inclusive diversity. Today, let us pledge that we will bring those smiles and warmth back into the hearts and minds of our Manipuri brothers and sisters by dedicating ourselves to welcoming peace and harmony.”

Referring to India’s mission to the Moon that was launched on Friday, Usha said that India’s success story in industrial growth, manufacturing and technology is inspiring the world.

“In our path to development, we are one, we are Indians and Indians are what we all are. My career as an athlete and my humble achievements were celebrated by all, and my medals reflected the ambitions of all Indians,” she said.

“The highly-skilled and hardworking Manipuris like M.C. May Kom, Kunjarani Devi, Sarita Devi, Mirabai Chanu, Devendro Singh, Sanjita Chanu, Lourembam Brojeshori, Khumujam Tombi, Likmabam Sushila, Linthoi Chanambam, Laishram Bombayla, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Bala Devi, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Mandakini Devi and Oinam Bembem, and our dear late Dingko Singh, won many medals for the country,” she said.

“Their victories and success inspire millions of Indians to excel, and to follow their dreams, and these legends from Manipur are respected as India’s precious assets and our crown jewels,” the IAO President said.

She also said that as the mother of democracy, India is a nation where people from different castes, religions and languages live in harmony, and progress together in this new era of confident

growth.

–IANS

sc/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT Season 4: Harmeet Desai beats Sathiyan to hand Goa Challengers stunning win
Next article
Football: Former India international Prabhakar Mishra is dead
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Former India international Prabhakar Mishra is dead

Sports

UTT Season 4: Harmeet Desai beats Sathiyan to hand Goa Challengers stunning win

News

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity

News

'Padmini' producer lashes out at Kunchako Boban for not joining promo

News

Pawan Kalyan shares priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan in 1st Insta post

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova shocks Jabeur to clinch first Grand Slam title (Ld)

Sports

World Aquatics C'ship: China wins three gold medals in diving

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

News

John Ridley to put his own twist on sci-fi genre with upcoming comic ‘Ministry of Compliance’

News

Sandeepa Dhar cried constantly while shooting for song ‘Barbaad’

News

Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school

News

‘I had given up on love’, Rita Ora opens up on struggles of being single

Sports

Ashes 2023: No regrets. Surprising to see nasty stuff being said about it, says Carey on Bairstow stumping

News

‘Oppenheimer’ cancels its U.S red carpet as a mark of solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strikers

News

Anupam Kher wishes Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on b’day: ‘Everybody loves you’

News

Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’: ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’

News

Farhan Akhtar raises 'toast' to 12 years of his road trip movie 'ZNMD'

News

From receiving paintings to film’s poster, Rakul Preet overwhelmed by fans' kind gesture

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US