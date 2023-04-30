scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: 'Beating CSK in Chennai is special', says PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan after winning last-ball thriller

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) After Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a thriller on the final ball against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), skipper Shikhar Dhawan said the win is special as “beating CSK in Chennai is a very big thing”.

PBKS picked up three runs off the final delivery and got a memorable win, going on to set the record for the highest run-chase at M.A. Chidambaram stadium and they also go level on points with CSK.

Devon Conway (92* off 52) smacked his fifth half-century of the season to propel CSK to 200/4 as Dhoni provided finishing touches in Dhoni style with two sixes off the final two balls to the delight of the home crowd

Chasing 201, a collective batting performance with breezy cameos from Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 24), Liam Livingstone (40 off 24), Sam Curran (29 off 20), Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) saw Sikandar Raza (13 off 7) helped PBKS chase down 9 in the last over to win a thrilling match by four wickets.

“It feels very, very special. Beating Chennai in Chennai is a very big thing. Very, very pleased and that shows the great character of our side, leaving that loss behind and coming up with a fresh mindset,” Dhawan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I was very happy with the way our bowlers bowled; we got them at the right score. They have been very consistent. As a captain we wanted them to play more overs, Liam has got his touch back and would want him to bat more overs. Good signs that all are playing well,” he added.

PBKS are back to winning ways, after the defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, and will look to continue with the momentum when they next face Mumbai Indians on May 3 at IS Bindra Stadium.

