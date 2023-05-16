scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Bowlers are very close to my heart, says Hardik after GT qualify for playoffs

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 16 (IANS) Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he is a bowlers captain after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Match 62 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing season.

Batting first, Shubman Gill sizzled with his maiden IPL ton (101 off 58), hitting 13 fours and a six and was ably supported by Sai Sudharsan 47(36) to help Gujarat Titans put on a competitive 188/9 after a lion-hearted Bhuvneshwar had picked up his second IPL fifer (5/31).

Mohd. Shami (4/21) then ripped through the SRH top order and Mohit Sharma (4/24) scythed through the middle-order as the away team overcame a fighting effort from Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44) to restrict SRH to 154/9 and qualify for the play-offs on Monday night.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans still have a game to go, but with nine wins in 13 matches, they have already confirmed their spot in the top two.

“Very proud of the boys, two in two (making it to the playoffs twice in a row). The boys put their hands up and in challenging situations and we rightly deserve the playoff spot. There will be expectations and for me it was important to focus within the group,” said Pandya at the post-match presentation.

“We ticked a lot of good boxes, we made a lot of errors but we were always there in the game and tried to stay consistent. Bowlers are very close to my heart. Sometimes batters take a lot of credit, for me I will always be a bowler’s captain and ensure they get the due credit they very much deserve,” he added.

Gujarat Titans will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 21.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
iDEX-DIO signs 250th contract under Mission DefSpace
This May Also Interest You
Technology

iDEX-DIO signs 250th contract under Mission DefSpace

Sports

Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH

Sports

Champions League: No major injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of semifinal clash with Man City

Sports

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India

Technology

Europe okays Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of gaming giant Activision

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar's fifer restricts GT to 188/8 after Gill's maiden ton

Sports

IPL 2023: With next generation coming in, current players might not be in T20 scheme of things, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Bundesliga: Pragmatic Union Berlin likely to end up in Champions League

News

Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually

Health & Lifestyle

HC seeks medical report of all Tihar jail convicts aged over 75

Health & Lifestyle

Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC

News

SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

Technology

Mark Zuckerberg announces Chat Lock on WhatsApp

Sports

Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

Sports

IPL 2023: We are just backing each other and enjoying our cricket, says MI's Piyush Chawla

News

Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US