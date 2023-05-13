scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match No 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner said that Ripal Patel will miss this game.

“We will have a bowl. It is going to be a slow, low surface, it is not going to change much. There might be some dew later on. The last game was not a good one but winning 4 out of 5 was quite good. The boys have come out with a lot of freedom and a clear mind. The crowd has come out and supported us. We have got the same 16, Ripal goes out and another pacer comes in,” said Warner at the toss.

On the other hand, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings brought in Sikandar Raza for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

“We would have bowled too but we are batting first, so looking forward to it. I guess, we’re adapting to the conditions nicely, we’re playing some good cricket and we’re not finishing well sometimes. It is beautiful that they are putting up good performances. They are young and maturing and those are great signs. We have got one change — Raza comes back in and Rajapaksa misses out,” said Dhawan.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Subs: Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee

–IANS

ak/bsk

