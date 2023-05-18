scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Giving Brar the last over was a decision based on his first two overs, says Sunil Joshi

By Agency News Desk

Dharamsala, May 18 (IANS) Punjab Kings spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi stated that giving last over to bowl to left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was made on the basis of his showing in the first two overs.

Against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Brar gave away just 16 runs in his first two overs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan then handed him the ball to bowl the last over, which backfired massively as Brar gave away 23 runs with Rilee Rossouw at the crease.

“We bowled very well, in fact. The wicket was true. But the execution part was missing. In the T20 format, you try your luck and you do not execute and it is a matter of one over. So, that was the difference.”

“Brar and (Rahul) Chahar bowled well. But in the third over, Brar gave away 23 runs. So it was a matter of one over. If you look back, the fast bowlers also gave away 17-18 runs,” said Joshi in the post-match press conference.

In reply, despite Liam Livingstone’s scintillating 94 and Atharva Taide making a fifty, Punjab fell short by 15 runs to leave their playoffs hopes in limbo. “When you have a 200-plus score, you’re always catching up with the game. If you have a lean over, scoring around 10 runs in an over, you’re catching up. That made the difference,” added Joshi.

Punjab can mathematically make it to the playoffs but the chances are very slim, with just one match, against Rajasthan Royals at home on Friday being their last league game.

“We will try our best to win the last game. Rest, whether we will qualify is not in our hands. But this is going to be new and true wicket in Dharamsala. We should be more disciplined in bowling and bat well in the middle overs,” concluded Joshi.

–IANS

nr/CS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Abhilash Thapliyal is excited for his Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'
Next article
Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

News

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Technology

Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

News

Sonakshi on playing cop in 'Dahaad': 'Once the uniform comes on, everything changes'

Technology

Uber introduces teen accounts with safety features in US, Canada

Health & Lifestyle

Cardio exercises may help lower risk of flu or pneumonia death

Sports

Absolutely gutted for Jofra Archer, hope it's not too bad: James Anderson

News

Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen

Sports

Italian Open: 'A new generation is here already,' says Djokovic after quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune

Health & Lifestyle

Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is excited for his Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

News

Spy drama 'Crackdown 2' first look released; trailer to be out soon

News

Parineeti Chopra’s father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Technology

Audio journalism app Curio to let one create personalised episodes via AI

Technology

BharatPe appoints Sandeep Indurkar as CBO-Banking & Alliances

News

Humans-vs-AI movie 'The Creator' teaser out; Sept 23 release set

News

Fahadh Faasil looks intense in BTS still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US