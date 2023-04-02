scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: 'Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that', says Samson on RR's record powerplay score

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson heaped praise on Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal and said that the team could anticipate record-breaking performances in the powerplay with batters like them in the lineup as team scored their highest-ever powerplay total in the history of the IPL on Sunday.

Jaiswal and Buttler smashed half-centuries to provide RR with a record-breaking start in their 2023 IPL campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They helped the Royals post their highest powerplay score 85/1.

“I am just wondering how we will start the season and very happy with the win. Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that (breaking records in the powerplay). I think we definitely are a very good side but in this format and this league, you never know,” Samson said after the match.

Buttler went back to pavilion after bringing up his half-century in just 20 balls and Samson then joined forces with Jaiswal to take over the aggressor’s role and went on to score 28-ball fifty before getting dismissed by Natarajan.

“We have to keep our heads down, focus on our processes. I personally wanted to stay there and finish the innings off. I think we did reasonably well. There should be strengths, but there should be weaknesses also. We will find out if there are any weaknesses as the tournament goes on,” Samson added.

It was a complete team performance from Royals as batters Buttler (54), Jaiswal (54) and Samson (55) helped the visitors post a mammoth 203 for five and then Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and Trent Boult (2/21)) led the charge to take the team to 72-run win over SRH.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
MS Dhoni reveals 'emotionally high' moment from India's historic 2011 World Cup final win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

MS Dhoni reveals 'emotionally high' moment from India's historic 2011 World Cup final win

Sports

'Played the game with grace, flair and … passion': BCCI mourns demise of Salim Durani

Sports

Odisha to set up table tennis academies in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

News

Celebrities refuse to pay Elon Musk $8 for Twitter Blue

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's magnificent 84 not out steers Mumbai Indians to 171/7 against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 power Rajasthan Royals to massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ld)

Sports

Rajasthan United, NEROCA upbeat ahead of Super Cup qualifying playoff

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 lead Rajasthan Royals to 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Listening to music can make your medicines more effective: Study

Health & Lifestyle

TN prepared to handle Covid-19, says Health Minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Technology

US man shot down by truck owner after Apple's AirTag gives away location

Sports

IPL 2023: Anything could have happened had rain not come, says Nitish Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Covid was spreading in Germany in December 2019: Study

Sports

Spain Masters 2023: Sindhu loses to Gregoria Tunjung in final

Health & Lifestyle

Keralite nurse in Dubai turns saviour for hundreds of stranded people

News

Gigi Hadid thanks Varun Dhawan for making her ‘Bollywood dreams come true’

News

Sonali Bendre: I made sure I never let go of any opportunities that came my way

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US