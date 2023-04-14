scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: I am recovering well, says Pant after meeting Delhi Capital teammates

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Friday said that he is recovering well and getting better with each passing day, after meeting his Delhi Capitals’ teammates on the sidelines of the franchise’s training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here, ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 25-year old continues to recover from the tragic car accident he incurred last December following which he had suffered multiple injuries. He had undergone surgery post that and is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

Asked about his recovery, Pant said, “I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.”

“I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter also wished the team ahead of their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. “My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match,” he said.

Earlier, Pant had also visited Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to watch Delhi Capitals’ match against Gujarat Titans.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Super Cup: Chennaiyin head coach Brdaric confident of good show against Churchill Brothers
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun Dhawan announces second installment of 'Bhediya'

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

Technology

ESA's JUICE mission set to launch probe for Jupiter's icy moons on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Over 8.5L people visit Kochi Biennale's 5th edition

News

Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Sports

India overpower Uzbekistan 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup 2023

Sports

Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi's return to Barcelona

News

Dwayne Johnson's post-workout 'cheat' meal leaves fans stunned!

News

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggled to get clothes from designers; was asked ‘Who are you?’

Technology

Cold supply chain marketplace Celcius raises Rs 100 cr to organise sector

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell slam fifties; power RCB to 212/2 against LSG

Technology

SpaceX’s Starship ‘ready for launch’, says Elon Musk

News

Pratham Sharma on 'In Real Love': 'It is a very real-life situational show'

News

Viacom18 completes strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems, Paramount Global

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

News

Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US