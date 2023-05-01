scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: It'll be challenging for us to play against Gujarat Titans, says DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre admitted that playing against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday will be a challenging clash for his team while adding that the side is aware of giving their best on the field against the table-toppers.

When these two teams met in the competition previously at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4, Gujarat comfortably won by six wickets and are coming into the reverse fixture against Delhi on the back of three straight victories.

Delhi, meanwhile, had a meltdown in the second half of chasing 198 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and ended up losing by nine runs to stay at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

“Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That’s the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That’s why we have to give our best. It’s going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL,” Amre was quoted as saying by the franchise ahead of the match.

Amre also pointed out that Delhi will need better batting efforts in middle and death overs to pose a challenge to Gujarat. “We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we’ll look to improve our batting in the death overs.”

Asked about pushing an in-form Axar Patel up the batting order, Amre replied that Delhi also needs him in the finisher’s role. “Axar has the ability to finish the game. We need someone to play the finisher’s role.”

“He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher’s role in the batting order.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi HC orders removal of online news of man 'trying to extort money over obscene video'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Delhi HC orders removal of online news of man 'trying to extort money over obscene video'

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal look to build momentum, free-scoring Gokulam Kerala take on confident HOPS

Technology

Covid infection raised risk of facial paralysis more than vax: Study

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned from Matchday 32 in Spain (Analysis)

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis back as captain as RCB win toss, elect to bat first against LSG

Sports

AIFF League Committee meets via video conferencing, identifies three-tier bidding for expanding I-League

News

Working in different industries has been culturally immersive for Saiee Manjrekar

Sports

Premier League: They have huge threats so we need to be aware of that, Arteta focusing on Chelsea's danger, not form

Technology

S.Korea's exports down for 7th month on falling chip demand

Technology

Amazon worker accidentally captures her layoff info in TikTok video

Sports

IPL 2023: Advised Sikandar to stand away from leg stump to hit against Pathirana, says Shahrukh Khan

Technology

Ciena appoints Amit Malik as India head to help firms meet 5G, bandwidth demands

News

Nawazuddin would rather ‘shoot’ himself than be a superstar & stop evolving

Technology

Jack Ma to teach at Tokyo University on sustainable agriculture, food production

News

Vikrant Massey says Internet is responsible to certain extent for spike in crime rates

Sports

Ian Healy, Michael Clarke slam possibility of England bringing in shorter boundaries for Ashes

Sports

Why is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not being arrested despite POCSO Act charges: Sidhu

Sports

MotoGP 2023: Lecuona closes in on points as Joan Mir awaits tests after forgettable Spanish GP

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US