scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler is No.1 batter in world at the moment, says Harbhajan Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lavished praise on Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler for playing a match winning knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2023 match on a spin-friendly track in Chennai and called the English opener the ‘number 1’ batter in the world.

Royals put up a splendid show and held their nerve to record their first win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2008 as they beat CSK by three runs on Wednesday night.

Batting first, Buttler (52 off 36) led the charge with his third fifty of the season while Devdutt Padikkal (38), R Ashwin (30), and Shimron Hetmyer (30 not out) chipped in with valuable contributions to help the team post a competitive total of 175/8 in 20 overs.

During the process, Buttler completed 3000 runs in the IPL. He took 85 innings to get to the milestone, the third-fastest in the league. Sandeep Sharma then kept his cool in the final over and defended 21 runs against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to give his team a famous win.

Apart from Sandeep’s nerve of steel under pressure in the last over, RR’s spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin- Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa bowled beautifully to chok the CSK batters in the run chase.

“I fell short of words to praise Jos Buttler. He is a proper batter of the cricket ball. He uses the crease to perfection, possesses good technique, and he has good footwork against pace and spin. For me, he’s the No. 1 batter in world cricket at the moment,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show.

After their third win in four matches, Royals jumped to the top spot in the standings on better net run rate with a tie with Lucknow Super Giants on six points each.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
India sees surge in Covid cases; virus moving towards endemic stage, say officials
Next article
'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'
This May Also Interest You
News

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja's three-fer, Rahane's blazing fifty help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians (Ld)

Technology

YouTube Music rolls out 'real-time lyrics' on Android, iOS

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi fifty helps Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings for first win of season

News

Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

Technology

Apple unveiling VR headset at WWDC, says 'last hope' to convince investors

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,357 new Covid cases

News

Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri slam Karan Johar for remark on Anushka Sharma’s career

Sports

Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Sports

IPL 2023: Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place, says Krunal Pandya

Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

News

When John Legend reached out to a porn producer with similar name

Technology

S.Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back first photos of moon's far side

News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss in 200th match as CSK captain, elects to bowl against RR

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US