scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Kolkata-Gujarat match to start from 4:15pm at Eden Gardens, no overs lost (l

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens on Saturday will start from 4:15pm after a delay due to wet outfield.

An official update from the tournament said no overs will be lost from Saturday’s game, which was delayed due to wet outfield. Earlier, shortly after Gujarat had won the toss and elected to bowl first, it started to rain, with the ground staff covering the whole ground with white sheets immediately.

Around 3:17pm, the sun began to shine its way through the clouds with the covers beginning to be removed. Though the pitch and square was uncovered, broadcast visuals showed some areas of the ground were still having the covers on, in anticipation of more rain, with the players doing some warm-ups near the dugout.

Previously, after winning the toss and electing to bowl first against Kolkata, Gujarat captain Pandya said his playing eleven is unchanged from their last game. Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana said pacer Harshit Rana comes in for Umesh Yadav due to the latter’s hamstring strain.

Rana also added that opener Jason Roy also misses out because of a back niggle, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz replacing him in the playing eleven and Shardul Thakur being back after recovering from a niggle, replacing Vaibhav Arora.

The last time these two teams met in the competition, Rinku Singh orchestrated an unforgettable finish for ages by smashing Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes and sealing a victory for Kolkata at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All three matches in Kolkata have produced 200+ first innings totals so far in the tournament. While Kolkata enter Saturday’s match on the back of a 21-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, Gujarat arrive after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs earlier this week.

Gujarat leg-spinner Rashid Khan is set to play his 100th IPL game, while Andre Russell, who is turning 35 on Saturday, will be completing a century of appearances for Kolkata in the tournament.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: It is important that we win all six of these matches, says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit
Next article
Keerti Nagpure is an avid reader; fan of Harry Potter, GoT series
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Most Indian consumers want new phone series not to be more than 5-10% costlier

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Suyash is an amazing talent, he's a guy of the future', Varun Chakravarthy praises young KKR leg-spinner

Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information

Sports

IPL 2023: 'We have to be better in our decision-making and execution', says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

Health & Lifestyle

Botswana vaccinates 3,70,000 children against polio: Official

News

Shriya Saran's next film 'Musical School' zooms in on academic pressure

Sports

Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team bags silver; India ends campaign with 4 medals

Sports

Deaf Chennai Blasters Team wins IDCA 4th Deaf Indian Premier League 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

News

Dimple Kapadia: With Homi Adajania there’s a sense of trust that is always in place

News

Sneha Jain reveals being propositioned!!

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with SAI official's response, want FIR against Brij Bhushan

Health & Lifestyle

Covid jab for kids: Parents worry about long-term risks, responsibility

Sports

USA Boxing announces termination of membership from IBA to join rival governing body

Sports

IPL 2023: It seems SRH have forgotten how to mount a run chase, says Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: How dangerous Covid variants emerge

News

'Acting is a complete package; actors should know dancing,' says Vahbiz Dorabjee

News

Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy entertainer ‘Ayalaan’ release announced

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US