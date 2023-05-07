scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 7 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock has come in for Naveen-Ul-Haq in LSG playing XI while Alzarri Joseph replaced Joshua Little in the GT line-up.

“We will bowl first. It’s a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. De Kock is in, Naveen misses out,” LSG skipper Krunal Pandya said at the toss.

On playing against his brother, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said: “It’s an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today.”

“It’s about expressing ourselves and not worrying about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him,” he added.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

