IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first vs Gujarat Giants

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, April 25 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed two changes in the playing XI as Kumar Kartikeya came in for Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith replaced Jofra Archer. On the other hand, the Titans took the field with the same playing XI.

“We are gonna bowl first. We saw the pitch, it was hard. They put a lot of water there. Want to make the best use of the conditions? Start well early on and see where the game is heading. Games like that happen, we made some errors and we accepted that. It’s important how you come back from that situation, that’s critical. We had a good chat and hopefully, we can turn things around. We’ve got 2 changes — Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra is not well. Riley is back,” Rohit said at the toss.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said: “The pitch looks good, looks watery. It has been a belter though. The way we fought back in the last game we won but LSG dominated for 36 overs. Credit to the boys for the way we came back. We showed whatever it is we never give up. Luck was on our side. We are playing the same team. Josh Little comes back (in substitutes) for someone, that’s it.”

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Substitutes: Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
