IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw dropped as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bat first against SRH

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) Opener Prithvi Shaw was dropped as Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 34 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.

With Delhi Capitals having opened their account in IPL 2023, Warner said they are looking forward to winnings a few more games.

Warner said that Prithvi Shaw, who has been struggling for form, has been left out with fellow-Mumbai Ranji player Sarfaraz Khan coming into the playing XI. Ripal Patel made it to the playing XI at the expense of Lalit Yadav.

“We will bat first. Looks like a nice surface to bat on, has a nice even sheen to it. If you set a decent total, you can defend it for sure. It’s about being consistent here. We got to start well in the first 6 overs with bat and ball as well. We Absolutely love this venue, I owe it to the fans out here in Hyderabad. Sarfaraz Khan comes in and Ripal Patel is in,” Warner said at the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram was not at all unhappy with bowling first. “We would have bowled first, not too unhappy. The surface shouldn’t get worse. It’s an important game for us, we need to start getting points on the board. We are looking forward to the challenge. Should be a good game of cricket,” Markram said.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan.

Substitutes: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi.

–IANS

bsk

