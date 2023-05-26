scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that the absence of Rajat Patidar exposed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) batting and had put an enormous amount of pressure on their ‘Big Three’ — Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis during the IPL 2023 season.

Patidar did not feature in RCB’s first game of the season due to heel injury and later ruled out of the tournament owing to the same.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Moody highlighted how Kohli, Maxwell, and Faf handled the immense pressure caused by Patidar’s absence remarkably well and performed admirably. But the team struggled to identify a suitable player for the vacant batting position throughout the tournament.

“RCB was challenged right from the beginning of the tournament when Patidar was made unavailable, the key figure at number three. It exposed their batting and put an enormous amount of pressure on their big three.

“The absence of Patidar did put a huge amount of pressure on Kohli, Maxwell and Faf, but they absorbed that pressure and played particularly well. But still, you need more than three batters in your top order striking regularly. It also seemed to be a lot of moving chairs, with regards to who was given an opportunity to bat in that free position,” Moody said.

The Australian emphasised the lack of sufficient firepower in Bangalore’s middle order. And also pointed out that Dinesh Karthik, who had played a key role as a finisher for his franchise last year, failed to make a notable impact as a finisher.

Karthik had a forgettable tournament and he finished with 140 runs from 13 innings at an average of 11.66.

“The other aspect of their batting was that they didn’t seem to have the power or the finishers down the order at six and seven, which a lot of teams have had. DK has done that successfully in the past, but he didn’t have a season like he has done in the recent past,” Moody said.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Moody went on to say that RCB will not be able to win IPL if they persistently depend on specific players, insisting that it is always a team effort that wins tournaments.

“You can’t just rely on a handful of individuals to win a tournament. It is teams that win tournaments. You get individuals that will win games, it is a classic sort of cliche. That is a perfect example of where RCB are at. They had a few individuals that could step up and blow a game away. But they had too many missing parts,” he said.

Following their loss to the Gujarat Titans in their last league game, RCB managed to accumulate only 14 points, while Mumbai Indians secured a place in the playoffs by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad on the final day of the league stage, surpassing Bangalore in the standings.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates
Next article
Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat-Mumbai Qualifier 2 toss to happen at 7.45 p.m., match to begin from 8 p.m.

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US