IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, opts to bat first against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Match No. 50 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis informed that they have added experienced Kedar Jadhav to their team for this game.

“We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won’t be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score. We have got a lot of away games, for me it’s not an issue,” said Du Plessis at the toss.

“With this new Impact Player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done the bulk of the scoring. Kedar Jadhav — the old man, he comes back for us,” he added.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals made two changes as Mukesh Kumar replaced Anrich Nortje, who has gone home due to some personal reasons and Mitch Marsh came in as the other overseas player.

“We would have batted first as well. We are coming out here with a lot of energy, passion and belief. We can get only better from where we are. All facets of the game, batting, bowling and fielding (looking forward to doing well in everything.) It rained today, so there might be no dew I guess. Mukesh Kumar comes in for Anrich Nortje who has gone home and Mitch Marsh comes in as the other overseas player,” said Warner.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Subs: Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Subs: Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Porel.

