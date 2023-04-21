scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Stolen bats, pads, other Equipment of Delhi players recovered; few still missing, confirms Warner

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Delhi Capitals players have got back their lost bats, pads, gloves and other equipment which were stolen during the transportation from Bengaluru to Delhi a few days ago, the franchise skipper David Warner confirmed on Friday.

Although not every piece of equipment was found, it is still a welcoming development and big relief for Delhi Capitals players.

Warner shared an Instagram story featuring the recovered equipment and wrote: “They found the culprits” adding that “few items are still missing”.

Ahead of Delhi’s IPL 2023 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it was reported that bats worth lakhs of rupees and other equipment of Capitals’ players went missing from their kit bags in transit.

Upon their arrival in the national capital after the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals players discovered that some of their equipment including 16 bats, shoes, thigh pads, and pads were missing.

The missing items belonged to Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, and Yash Dhull. They immediately reported it to the franchise officials, who promptly filed an official complaint.

This was the first such case in the history of IPL.

