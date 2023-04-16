scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Suryakumar, Rana and Hrithik Shokeen fined for breach of conduct during MI-KKR clash

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav, off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana were fined for various breaches of the code of conduct during an IPL 2023 match between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Suryakumar, making his IPL captaincy debut through Sunday’s match and scored a 25-ball 43, was fined after Mumbai maintained a slow over-rate. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, he was fined Rs. 12 lakhs.

He is also the fourth skipper after Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya to be fined for slow-over rate in the ongoing competition.

On the other hand, Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee after admitting to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee after admitting to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Notably, both Rana and Shokeen were involved in a heated exchange of words during the game.

During the ninth over of Kolkata’s innings, Shokeen had a go at Rana after dismissing him. The left-handed batter was on his way back to the dugout but stopped and turned around to direct some angry words back at the spinner.

It needed intervention from Suryakumar and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla to separate the furious argument between the two.

As far as the result of the game is concerned, Ishan Kishan hammered a half-century while Suryakumar roared back to form to negate a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries by Venkatesh Iyer and help Mumbai defeat Kolkata by five wickets to register their second win of the ongoing season.

–IANS

nr/ak

